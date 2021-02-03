ARICHAT: Councillors want action on a municipal communications plan and are willing to pay to have their meetings televised live.

Two communications issues arose during the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Jan. 25 in Arichat.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the municipality’s communication plan is more of a mission statement than an action plan.

“How COVID-19 may have impacted the way that we communicate, the way that we’re doing business at council, and obviously having limited numbers at council meetings,” the warden explained. “It currently lacks any tactics, or discussion on the specific channels that we would use to communicate to the public.”

District 3 councillor Melanie Sampson suggested councillors share feedback from residents, which can be incorporated into a new plan.

“It’s very timely given we’re new to the position so people were anxious to tell us all the things they would do differently when we running, and they’ve had some time to see what’s happening,” she said.

Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand said he is unaware how it was created, when, or who created the plan.

“To task staff to do it, when we don’t know how it was done in the past, may be asking too much,” he told council.

Council agreed to suggestions from district 5 councillor Brent Sampson and deputy warden Michael Diggdon to ask that staff find out where and how the plan originated.

In discussing correspondence from Telile general manager Cora LeBlanc, Marchand said it would cost $25 to livestream council meetings; to televise virtual meetings live, there’s a $25 fee, plus an additional $75 fee; and to have the municipality record a meeting then share it with Telile, it would cost $50.

District 1 councillor Shawn Samson said he expects that the most likely scenario is livestreaming, and $25 is good value for the service that’s being provided.

In response to a question from the district 3 councillor about quality, Mombourquette said Telile recently purchased equipment that would make the livestream feed “the same quality as what we would see on TV.”

Like deputy warden Michael Diggdon, Sampson said she supports the livestream and virtual options.

“Not entertain the third option, which was us providing the recording; that just sounds dangerous,” the district 3 councillor noted.

Council passed a motion to adopt the practice of paying the $25 fee to livestream, and in the case of virtual meetings, to agree to the additional $75 charge.