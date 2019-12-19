ARICHAT: Now that a sidewalk project here is complete, council wants to again ask the province to erect a crosswalk.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on December 16 in Arichat, Deputy Warden Alvin Martell asked that council make a motion requesting the municipality’s Director of Public Works approach the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) about placing a sidewalk below the municipal building in Arichat.

Martell said many students at Ecole Beau-Port use the Main Road in Arichat, especially during the fall and spring, and there are residents of St. Ann Community and Nursing Care Centre, as well as pedestrians with mobility issues, who use the road.

Noting that he does not favour a lighted crosswalk versus the basic model, Martell wants something there out of concern for public safety, especially now that the sidewalk project in Arichat is complete.

“A lot of students are crossing over there to go to The Island Nest for lunch and there’s a lot of foot traffic there, especially in the summer time,” Martell told council. “At least to slow down the traffic and allow students to cross safely. Then you’re going to have the seniors coming across with wheelchairs.”

District 1 councillor James Goyetche seconded the motion. He believes a request was already made to the DTIR’s safety division and it was determined there were insufficient safety concerns to warrant a crosswalk.

Martell responded that if the department turns down their request, council should then contact minister Lloyd Hines.

Council approved the motion.