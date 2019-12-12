PORT HOOD: Inverness County’s municipal leaders are mulling over the ways tax dollars can best help the search and rescue groups in the local area.

Councillors discussed the issue at last Thursday’s regular meeting for December. At that time, Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said she was recently contacted by Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue (SAGSR) and asked if the municipality has made any decisions on funding the local group.

Last April, SAGSR appeared before Inverness Municipal Council and requested the municipality come across with $5,000 for the service. SAGSR requested the other municipalities it serves — Richmond, Port Hawkesbury, Guysborough, Mulgrave, and Antigonish – also come across with $5,000 each to compliment the $3,000 forked over by the province.

Tony Samson of SAGSR made the request to council, and he also made a similar appearance at the Nova Scotia Mayors, Chiefs and Wardens meeting.

The warden said she was surprised the funding wasn’t greenlit, and CAO Keith MacDonald said he never received written notice from SAGSR regarding the request. SAGSR maintain the request was sent, but MacDonald said it was not received.

MacDonald said he would be happy to sit down with SAGSR, as well as the other search and rescue groups in the municipality.

A number of other issues were mentioned as well, and chief among them was that municipal funding is in excess of what the province offers.

“Five thousand from each municipal unit and $3,000 from the province?” said councillor Jim Mustard. “I rest my case.”

“It’s time for the province to step up,” said Deputy Warden Alfred Poirier.

Another matter related to funding request dealt with the fact that SAGSR isn’t the only search and rescue service in Inverness County. Councillors John Dowling and John MacLennan referenced that point.

“If we agree to fund Strait Area $5,000, what do we do with the other groups?” MacLennan added.

It was decided that county staff would research exactly what funding is coming from the provincial government, if a consistent way of supporting SAGSR can be established, and if a dialogue with the other search and rescue organizations in the municipality can be set up.