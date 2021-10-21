ANTIGONISH: Councillors with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish approved an encroachment agreement with the Town of Antigonish and Piper’s Pub during their regular council meeting on Oct. 12.

The motion, which was approved unanimously, directs staff to finalize a licensing agreement with the pub on College Street for those lands as presented with the revenue generated from the license to be remitted to the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library Board.

The revenue generated from the license will go toward providing public programing for the People’s Place Library.

“Council approved an encroachment agreement to extend a patio onto the land that’s owned by the People’s Place Library,” Warden Owen McCarron told reporters following the meeting. “Just a small little piece of land that’s owned by the library and Piper’s was looking at how they can make an outdoor patio.”

The warden suggested if people look around town, there are quite a few outdoor patios and he thinks Piper’s just wanted to enhance the operation.