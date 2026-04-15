Photo courtesy of Port Hawkesbury Paper. When completed in 2026, the project will generate 168 megawatts of zero-emission electricity – enough to meet 60 per cent of the mill’s energy demand and make a sizeable contribution to Nova Scotia’s clean power transition.
PORT HAWKESBURY: Nova Scotia’s top court has dismissed an appeal by Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP), ruling the company may still be required to contribute to future costs tied to the Maritime Link despite arguments it had already paid its share. In a decision released by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal, Justice Duncan Fichaud upheld…
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Register Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers is the editor of The Strait Area Reporter, where he leads coverage of the people, stories, and events that shape northeastern Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton Island.
Originally from the Annapolis Valley, and calling Antigonish home for the past decade, he has a passion for community journalism, and has told hundreds of stories that highlight local voices - from grassroots initiatives to provincial issues that affect everyday life - in a creative, yet thought-provoking way.
His dedication to excellence in journalism has earned multiple recognitions on the national stage, confirming his belief in the vital role of local news in informing, connecting, and strengthening communities.
When he isn’t in the newsroom, Drake is deeply engaged in the Antigonish community, where he continues to advocate for collaboration and building a stronger future together.