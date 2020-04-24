The COVID-19 virus is destructive world-wide, and causing serious illness along with deaths. It will attack any individual who is unfortunate to cross its path and it will show no mercy whatsoever.

COVID-19 has become World War III and is affecting all countries world-wide, leaving individual countries world-wide with no barriers

to control this deadly virus.

Like all other world-wide wars and crisis we have witnessed over time, the COVID-19 virus will be controlled by our world leaders and scientists, and be brought down to an end. A cure will be found and the battlefields in each country world-wide will be quiet.

All survivors will get back their freedom to come and go to whatever destination they wish to travel, while being reunited with their loved ones, family and friends.

Let us join forces together to help end World War III and stop this deadly COVID-19 virus in its tracks and end its destructive behaviour world-wide.

This is a year we’ll remember. Stay safe, stay home, and stay positive; we can get through this together as a world-wide team and become healthier tomorrow.

Clarence Landry

Seaview