PORT HAWKESBURY: The uncle of retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond says he wasn’t in distress and didn’t see any warning signs from his nephew when he spent the night at his house before carrying out the triple-murder suicide on Jan. 3, 2017.

Kenneth Greencorn said Desmond, who “didn’t seem different that night,” indicated the pair sat around talking all evening and loaded wood into his shed.

Greencorn testified on March 25, that his wife Sandra was somewhat of a second mother to Desmond, and he would often stay at their residence when he needed a place to “cool off.”

After Desmond returned to his family home, he contacted his uncle to come over and assist him with a snow blower, which was “nothing out of the ordinary,” according to Greencorn. The two additionally confirmed plans for the weekend to tear down a barn.

“If I had known he needed help or anything,” he said. “I told him, ‘If you need anything, just let me know.’”

Due to a car accident after the tragedy, in which Greencorn suffered serious physical injuries that affected his memory, he had some difficulties remembering some information.

He testified he didn’t know much about his nephew’s deployment or his medical history, however, he did notice a change after he returned home from his in-patient treatment at Ste. Anne’s Hospital, which he blamed on his medication.

In his statement to police in 2017, he told them about his nephew describing a dream that he cut off his wife’s head; despite this he told the inquiry that he never saw any signs of conflict in Desmond’s relationship with his wife, and described him as “a good dad.”

The inquiry is now adjourned until the week of April 19, when witnesses from Veterans Affairs Canada are scheduled to testify.