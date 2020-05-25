Crack cocaine, clonazepam seized following search of home

PAQ’TNKEK FIRST NATION: After seized a number of illegal drugs following the search of a residence here last weekend.

On May 23, a home on Jali Lane in Paq’tnkek First Nation was searched after police obtained a warrant. A 43-year-old man from Paq’tnkek was arrested without incident.

During the search, police located and seized illegal drugs and related materials, and later released the man on conditions. He is facing charges of possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, and clonezepam.

He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on August 19.