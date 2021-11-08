PORT HOOD: Municipal staff will look into options to stem the amount of domestic burning taking place around Inverness County.

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac told the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Nov. 2 that she requested the issue be added to the agenda.

The previous week, MacIsaac said “Inverness was blanketed in smoke,” after provincial restrictions of domestic burning ended on Oct. 15. Starting in the Broad Cove area, she said there was a “massive brush fire,” and after the winds changed, the smoke blew directly into Inverness. The next day, there was more burning, and on the weekend, she recalled many people were burning leaves and brush in their yards.

“You couldn’t breathe going into town. My phone started ringing from residents, and people with asthma. The next day, it was the same thing,” she said.

The deputy warden said the chemicals produced by such burning include carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, formaldehyde, as well as particulate matter which can lead to respiratory problems. She said those with existing heart and lung conditions are “severely affected” by smoke. When items like plastics and treated wood are burned, this can release even more toxic chemicals, she noted.

“From Oct. 15 to March 15, in the province each year, it’s wide open. You’re allowed to burn whatever you want, apparently,” she told council.

Not just health concerns, MacIsaac said fires present safety problems since they can easily get out of control.

“I just think the health and safety of residents is at risk,” she stated.

Pointing out that municipalities like Kings County have bylaws, but allow the burning of blueberry fields, the deputy warden suggested council take small steps to curb this issue. She said municipalities should be allowed to establish rules around burning.

“We don’t have to go from zero to 60 in one fell swoop, but (we need) some kind of regulation somewhere on this,” she said.

Since the province has the responsibility to manage forests and the environment, and has enforcement officers, Warden Laurie Cranton suggested complaints to provincial officials might force some changes.

MacIsaac said there are options for removing brush, wood and leaves, like chippers. She suggested staff investigate bylaw options.

“I think there’s lot of alternatives that are healthier, and I think if other municipalities, like Kings County, have bylaws in place, I think we could go and get bylaws in place for certain things too,” she noted.

Legal counsel Christene Murray said this will require a look at the Municipal Government Act to make sure Inverness County can do this. She said staff could make a recommendation to council of a policy, a bylaw, or an education campaign.