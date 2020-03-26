ANTIGONISH: To help flatten the curve and slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Diocese of Antigonish under the direction of Most Rev. Wayne Kirkpatrick has cancelled Sunday and Weekday Masses until further notice.

The Bishop of Antigonish urged his congregation to “not be afraid” despite living in troubled times and facing the most serious health concerns in recent memory.

“We are not dealing with an unexpected tsunami but rather more with the rising waters of the coronavirus, which threaten to overwhelm us and our wellbeing if we do not take appropriate measures,” ” Kirkpatrick said.

The Diocese of Antigonish covers 18,800 square kilometers, comprising the counties of Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, and all of Cape Breton.

At the time of his decision on March 17, it was advised some sacraments could still be celebrated in private such as baptisms, weddings and funerals with immediate family members present, but, that has since changed with the province declaring a State of Emergency on Sunday.

Acknowledging the situation is very fluid, with a patchwork of policies and restrictions which seem to be changing on a daily basis, Kirkpatrick indicated that in this time, people are looking for direction and reassurance.

“We are all concerned about the most vulnerable, given their age and health concerns and this includes our clergy,” he said. “The medical advice we receive is to avoid gathering in large groups – we do not want to overwhelm our health care system and so we must take all pre-cautions necessary.”

Kirkpatrick advised the diocese will follow the directives and guidelines of Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, and will heed all official advisories, including the latest guidance from federal and provincial governments.

“We cannot put a time frame on when the situation will improve.”

Kirkpatrick asks each Pastor to celebrate privately Sunday Mass for the intentions of their people.

“I hereby dispense the faithful from the obligation to participate in the Sunday Mass until we are able to again assemble for the Lord’s Day in accord with directives from our health officials.”

Daily televised Mass is offered as an alternative, as the faithful gather to pray in their homes.

Particular care should be given to ensure the vulnerable are not alone, and Kirkpatrick suggested parishes to explore creative ways to connect with the vulnerable through phone calls and visits where appropriate.

All parish and diocesan meetings, events, celebrations, catechetical formation programmes and any other activities in the coming weeks are cancelled until further notice.

“We continue to pray together for those affected by this coronavirus as well as all healthcare providers, caregivers and researchers,” he said. “Life will be different for a while from the way we live and especially not being able to worship in our churches, such challenging days actually brings out the best in people.”