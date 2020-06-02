ARICHAT: The interim tagged has been removed from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Richmond County.

Following a virtual meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on June 1, Don Marchand was announced as the permanent CAO for the Municipality of the County of Richmond. Marchand has been employed with the municipality for the past 25 years.

“Council has been impressed with Don’s performance over the past 14 months and we’re confident that he has the capabilities that council is looking for to support staff and lead the municipality forward. Don has excellent rapport with and the respect of all staff and will do great for the residents of Richmond County,” said Warden Brian Marchand in a written statement. “Don knows the community and is well versed in council’s priorities.”

Warren Olsen

Following the resignation of former CAO Warren Olsen in October, 2016 after the findings of a forensic audit discovered questionable financial practices by the municipality, Maris Freimanis was hired late in 2016, then former CAO Louis Digout came on in the summer of 2017, both on an interim basis.

Richmond County then announced that Kent MacIntyre would be the new CAO in early in 2018, but during a public meeting on April 1, 2019, council voted to terminate his contract, siting a lack of financial information, specifically related to his use of funds from a sundry account.

Three days later, Marchand, a former revenue manager, was announced as interim CAO during an emergency meeting.

Kent MacIntyre

On June 12, 2019 in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, MacIntyre filed a notice of action alleging libel, slander and wrongful dismissal against the warden, Deputy Warden Alvin Martell and District 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher, as well as the municipality.