ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish is very pleased to bring back its photo mural program again this year.

“The goal is to bring more vibrancy, colour, and creativity to the downtown by showcasing the talents of our local artists,” Councillor Andrew Murray told The Reporter. “We had a mural program previously that sort of elapsed, for no specific reasons. It’s a great, uplifting feel to see something joyful on a wall.”

The town’s beautification committee called on submissions from local artists to create a mural that followed one of their themes; diversity (cross-cultural and cross-generational); heritage/history (farming, fishing etc. what made Antigonish from the past to today); wellness; sustainability; and education.

“And we are very lucky to live in a community that celebrates and encourages public art,” Murray said. “A lot of our buildings in our community would make for the perfect canvas and the town looks forward to adding another one to our growing community collection.”

Noting the overwhelming positive feedback of the newest mural depicting Antigonish Landing in the town’s downtown core on the side of the Antigonish 5¢ to $1 store which was created as part of the Antigonight Art After Dark festival, the councillor advised this program has been in the works to get it going for about a year now.

There are two pre-selected locations along Main Street set aside to act as the mural’s canvas – one is located on the side-alley close to the entrance of Happenstance, and going in the opposite direction, the other location is on the side-wall of where Posh Peppermint is.

“It means a lot,” Murray said. “It’s much more interesting to look at a work of art, than a brick wall.”

The town will be working with Admiral Glass and Signs for the printing and installation of the mural. The mural will be printed on aluminium composite panels and installed on the chosen building.

Applications for the mural program closed on October 16, and the final decision on applicants will be made democratically by the beautification committee, which consists of about 10 individuals.