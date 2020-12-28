EAST HAVRE BOUCHER: One man is dead and another was taken to hospital after a pickup truck left the road on the weekend.

At approximately 3:46 a.m. on Dec. 27, Antigonish RCMP said they were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 4 near East Havre Boucher.

The RCMP, along volunteer fire departments and Emergency Health Services, attended the scene and determined that a pickup truck went off the road and incurred “extensive damage.”

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Antigonish, was ejected and located a short distance from the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, the RCMP said, noting that EHS transported an adult male passenger to hospital with “undetermined injuries.”

A collision re-constructionist attended the scene and Highway 4 was closed in both directions until later that afternoon.

The RCMP added that their investigation is ongoing.