JUDIQUE: The driver of a dirt bike which collided with a dump truck was airlifted to hospital in Halifax with serious injuries.

Inverness County District RCMP said they are investigating the motor vehicle collision which took place yesterday on Route 19 in Judique.

On Aug. 3, at approximately 4:05 p.m., police, volunteer fire fighters and Emergency Health Services attended the scene where it was determined that a dump truck had been travelling south on Route 19 when a dirt bike entered the highway from a dirt trail.

“The bike entered Highway 19 in front of the dump truck,” Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter.

The dump truck and dirt bike collided and the driver of the dirt bike, a 15-year-old, was ejected, according to the RCMP.

The young driver suffered “serious injuries” and was transported to local hospital by ambulance, then was later transported to hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight.

“The latest update I have on the condition of the dirt bike driver is that they are stable but remain in hospital,” Marshall said.

Police noted that the driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the RCMP added that the investigation is ongoing.