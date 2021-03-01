Drugs seized, Louisdale man arrested and charged

LOUISDALE: A man was arrested and charged after police searched a residence here late last week.

On Feb. 26, Richmond County RCMP confirmed they searched a home in Louisdale and seized of hydromorphone, cocaine, a cellular device, and other drug paraphernalia.

In a press release issued today, the RCMP said 58-year-old Herbert Joseph Sampson from Louisdale was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and hydromorphone. The drugs are being sent for lab testing, the police said, noting he is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 26.

A 25-year-old woman who was arrested was released at the scene will not be charged, the RCMP noted, adding the investigation is ongoing.