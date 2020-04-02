Eastern Zone registers 21 COVID-19 cases

HALIFAX: Newly released numbers from the province show the Eastern Zone – which takes in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia – now has 21 recorded cases of COVID-19.

Those in the 20-64 age range have the highest number of novel coronavirus cases, and across the province 51 per cent of men and 49 per cent of have tested positive.

The provincial cabinet met today by teleconference and agreed to ask the lieutenant governor to extend the state of emergency for another two weeks.

The order would take effect at noon Sunday, April 5 and extend to noon, April 19.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 193 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Twenty new cases were identified yesterday and 900 COVID-19 tests were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab.

While most cases in Nova Scotia are connected to travel or a known case, as reported previously, there is one confirmed case of community transmission and more cases are expected to present.

To date, Nova Scotia has 7,446 negative test results. Those cases range in age from under 10 to over 80. Five individuals are currently in hospital. Sixteen individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. A map and graphic presentation of the case data is now available at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19 they can go to: https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the on-line assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, testing numbers, handwashing posters, and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.