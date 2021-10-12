Enrolment remains ‘steady’ at NSCC Strait Area Campus

HALIFAX: Officials with the Nova Scotia Community College’s Strait Area Campus said they are pleased their enrolment has remained steady.

For the 2021-22 academic year, the NSCC confirmed that the Strait Area Campus has welcomed 590 students, as of Oct. 1. They said “enrolment is stable and steady,” compared to last year.

“Amidst a global pandemic, we anticipated and responded to the changing environment, supported the health and safety of our communities, and maintained our commitment to a quality educational experience for students,” said Strait Area Campus Principal, Vivek Saxena. “I am pleased to see our enrolment count remain steady this academic year. Strait Area Campus is excited to have students back with us, returning to more on-campus programming, and look forward to supporting their academic success in the coming year.”

A total of 10,101 students are enrolled in certificate, diploma, advanced diploma and graduate certificate programs at NSCC campuses across the province.

“We are pleased to welcome more than 10,000 students to NSCC, the vast majority of them back on campus,” says NSCC Academic Vice President Anna Burke. “This has been another exceptional year as we continue to work within a global pandemic environment. Together with our students, we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our community and delivering an excellent applied learning experience.”

In a press release issued last week, the NSCC said it expects to welcome over 18,000 students this year. They said their program plan for this school year can provide 130-plus offerings.

Burke adds the college, “will continue to place the safety of our community and the quality of our programming at the heart of our decision-making and planning.”

The NSCC noted that it conducts follow-up surveys with graduates each year and those results show that 82 per cent are employed, most in their field of study, with 94 per cent of those employed living and working in Nova Scotia.

Offers of admission for the 2022-23 academic year will begin in early-November, the NSCC said, adding that applicants are encouraged to apply early to increase the likelihood of securing their program of choice.