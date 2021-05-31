HALIFAX: A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Fracking Resource and Action Coalition says a local Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility cannot lawfully proceed without a federal impact assessment.

Ken Summers, who is a representative for one of the eight environmental groups who are urging the federal government to ensure Pieridae Energy’s proposed LNG facility in Goldboro undergoes a comprehensive, up-to-date federal impact assessment, which is required under the Impact Assessment Act.

“They are required, and as the letter from the Ecojustice lawyers explains, the reasons given for not having one, not requiring one, have no basis in law,” Summers told The Reporter. “In simple language it says, you can’t just waive your hands and say there doesn’t have to be an impact assessment.”

On May 10, Ecojustice lawyers sent a letter to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada inquiring why the project’s climate impacts have not yet been subject to federal oversight and asked for a response within 90 days.

The letter was sent on behalf of the Ecology Action Centre, Nova Scotia Fracking Resource and Action Coalition, New Brunswick Anti-Shale Gas Alliance, Sierra Club Canada Foundation, Council of Canadians, Environnement Vert Plus, Citizens’ Oil and Gas Council, and Greenpeace Canada.

Summers explained the overarching issue for the group is the project has skated along.

“The lack of federal impact assessment was another case of that, it was a pretty telling hole in the whole process,” he said. “There’s been an enormous lobbying effort going on for a long time, but Pieridae can’t get any actual commitment to it, so they keep trying to bring things out that will make them look better.”

In a media release, lawyer James Gunvaldsen Klaassen suggested without a federal assessment, Canadians will not have a clear picture of the project’s potential environmental and climate impacts.

“The agency’s previous unlawful decision to use the assessment from a distinct, older project is not an appropriate solution to satisfy assessment requirements for this new project,” Gunvaldsen Klaassen said. “There have been significant advancements in climate science and commitments which need to be taken into account under the IAA.”

The Goldboro LNG project received a provincial environmental assessment and approval in 2014.

However, according to the release, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, the precursor to the current Impact Assessment Agency, decided in 2012 that a federal environmental review of the project was not warranted, relying instead on a previous federal assessment for a vastly different project on the same site from 2007.

“Their internal basis was that it was the same project as was approved on the same site for Keltic Petro Chemicals,” Summers said. “They don’t really have the authority to do that. It’s also not the same project.”

His biggest concerns with the project are the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the plant itself.

“To turn it into liquid natural gas, the compressors burn an enormous amount of gas themselves,” Summers said. “So much that if this project goes ahead, it will be the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in Nova Scotia.”

He advised, according to independent experts, Goldboro LNG alone is expected to increase the present GHG emissions level for Nova Scotia by 18 per cent, and projected to cause the province to exceed its 2030 emissions cap by one-third.

Summers indicated there’s been a lot of smoke and mirrors with the project, highlighting in October, an agreement was signed with the Mi’kmaq that may not be exactly what meets the eye, and just last week with the announcement of the Alberta-based carbon capture scheme to offset emissions caused by the LNG facility.

On May 27, Chief Mike Sack of the Sipekne’katik First Nation posted on Facebook that he made a motion at a Chiefs meeting to pull away from this project for the safety of their women.

“KMKNO has overruled me,” he said. “KMKNO won’t stop until we have nothing left. Talk to your Chief and council.”

Summers explained it’s never been clear if the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq have ever been fully supportive of the project, noting that since the deal was announced, no Mi’kmaq official of any kind has spoken about it, until Chief Sack voiced his disapproval.

“They don’t really care if the carbon capture scheme works, just like they probably don’t really care if the Mi’kmaq are involved,” Summers said. “But they need something to look better to get that billion dollars from the federal government.”