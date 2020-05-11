Essential, health care workers getting more provincial and federal assistance

HALIFAX: Those in the health care sector, as well as low income essential workers will be getting financial assistance from the federal and provincial governments.

On May 7, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all provinces and territories agreed to cost-share wage top-ups for essential workers.

The Government of Canada will provide up to $3 billion to increase the wages of low-income essential workers. Each province or territory will determine which workers would be eligible for support, and how much support they will receive.

The Prime Minister said the federal government will continue to monitor the situation, and take additional actions as needed.

“Workers are risking their health to provide us with essential care and services, and we need to make sure that they are paid properly for the work they do every day,” Trudeau said.

After the announcement, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil confirmed that the provincial government signed on to provide a cash bonus for those in the health-care sector supporting the COVID-19 response.

“We are pleased to partner with the federal government on a program that recognizes the hard work and unique challenges front-line health-care workers face due to COVID-19,” McNeil said.

The Essential Health Care Workers Program will see health care workers receive a bonus of up to $2,000 after a four-month period, beginning March 13. It includes eligible employees at the Nova Scotia Health Authority, IWK Health Centre, in long-term care, home care and in-home support, and Emergency Health Services. Employees who volunteered to be redeployed to work at a facility experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak will also receive this benefit.

The program is expected to benefit up to 43,000 health care workers in the province. The Department of Health and Wellness will work with its partners to deliver the money. The province will contribute $13.4 million, with the federal government contributing $80.5 million.

The program will apply to full-time, part-time and casual workers, as well as cleaning staff. Eligible health care employees who work during the pandemic can receive the benefit, and employees will need to work during all four months to receive the maximum $2,000.

Those who work during the four months but are placed on isolation, quarantine or COVID-19 sick leave are also eligible.

During the same announcement last week, the federal government also extended the eligibility of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, to those who earn up to $1,000 per month, as well as workers who recently exhausted their Employment Insurance regular benefits and are unable to find a job or return to work because of COVID-19.

The feds decided to provide families receiving the Canada Child Benefit with an extra $300 per child for the month of May.

For low and modest income families, the federal government is providing a one-time special payment through the Goods and Services Tax credit. The average additional benefit is close to $400 for single individuals and close to $600 for couples.

The government is providing approximately $9 billion towards various measures, including the Canada Emergency Student Benefit, to support post-secondary students and recent graduates who are unable to secure employment.

The Work-Sharing program will be extended from 38 weeks to 76 weeks, for workers who agree to reduce their normal working hours because of developments beyond the control of their employers.

Finally, the government is allowing all taxpayers to defer, until after August 31, 2020, the payment of income tax amounts owing on or after March 18, and before September 2020.