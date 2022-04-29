EVERYDAY SAFETY: Thinking outside the box for housing

By: James Golemiec

Is there a solution to the national-wide housing shortage? Yes. One way is factory-built housing, but done in a 21st century way.

New houses have always been scarce

Twenty-five years ago, I took as job teaching computer-aided and architectural drafting at the high school in Thompson Manitoba. It’s a city of about 15,000, located on a nine-hour drive, north of Winnipeg. I met two vocational carpentry teachers, that summer, who were building a house to sell for some extra cash.

They were building a nice, moderate, three-bedroom bungalow on an in-fill city lot with a pressure treated wood foundation and a forced air electric furnace. The design was smart choice for a quick build, since the lot didn’t need any excavation, just compacted gravel, and the whole project could be done by two guys in a couple of months.

One of the guys said something that stuck with me. He said that because no one builds low-cost houses in the town to sell on speculation, the local realtors would keep dropping by, wanting to buy it. Housing was always in short supply there and a used mobile home at the time sold for one hundred thousand dollars.

Houses built the old fashion way

Imagine if you purchased a car in the same way as your house gets built. First, a bunch of technicians would show up in your driveway and then over a few weeks they would build it from the ground up, with different parts being delivered as they were needed. It would also include waiting for inspectors to show up and approve various stages of the car-building project. You may also have a delay, waiting for the guy to show up to put in the windshield, since he’s working in someone else’s driveway in the next town. Crazy, isn’t it; but that’s how we’ve always built houses.

Commercial construction is leading the way

Commercial construction has seen a lot of advancements over the years. It’s driven by customers who demand faster build times, lower costs, and better energy efficiency.

In New York City, for example, Marriott hotels built a 26-storey hotel, with Lego-type modules making up every room of each floor. They were built in Poland or China, then shipped to the closest container port and delivered to the construction site and installed at night to prevent traffic disruptions. The construction time was reduced by many months. So why are these advancements just for the commercial market.

Factory built homes – on a small scale

When I was a kid, I watched mid-sized bungalows being delivered to new basements of a subdivision, one house per day. Two trucks delivered the separate halves then the workers would winch the two sections together. One week there was a just a group of new basements, the next week it was a row of new bungalows. That was pretty cutting-edge technology for its day.

Today you can still buy a two-piece factory-built bungalow or a one-piece ‘mini’ (mobile) home in many new designs. The factories are indoor assembly lines with models that fit highway traveling dimensions, built using traditional methods and materials. These houses are one solution to affordable housing, but the factories are small and production output is limited, so they still cost well over one hundred thousand dollars for a basic model. If this were car production, it would be a 1920’s sized factory.

Image if the factory was much bigger. The automotive industry in Canada is big. The giant CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario covers 570 acres, with raw material going in one end and new SUV’s coming out the other. If houses were built in that way, economies of scale and tight scheduling and quality control would make factory-built housing affordable for more people. Instead of the factory designing houses to fit the existing building materials, they could insist that the suppliers make material to suit the factory, with panels and lumber delivered, pre-cut to the sizes required. Who says a house should only be made of dimensional lumber. Rolled-formed steel houses are common in USA. Engineered panels made from wood chips are common and offcut pieces of cut lumber are turned into engineered beams (known as glue-lam beams). Anything is possible if you think outside the box.

Building homes like Boeing builds jetliners

The Boeing company, based in Washington State, has an interesting way of building their model 737. The fuselage (body) is made 1,800 miles away from the main factory, in Kansas, and then is shipped by rail to the west coast plant for final assembly. The key to making this work is the railway.

Road delivery has always been a restriction to factory build homes, due to cost, so the companies are always small, regional operations. However, what if the houses were designed as modules that fit onto rail cars, just like jetliner? Then the factory could be located anywhere, and the homes could be shipped anywhere, with final delivery by truck to the jobsite.

Modern, stylish, and affordable

Just because the house fits on a railcar doesn’t mean it will look like a box; it just needs to fold up, like a box. This is possible using computer aided drafting and design which allows for new ideas, using new or unconventional materials and techniques. The modular process is not just for building bungalows.

Any size residential building is possible with the modular method, including stacking them into two-story homes, or small and large urban apartment buildings. One American company, for example, has 40 assembly plants across the country, building modular apartment buildings and communities of all sizes.

Custom and reno work

Traditional custom home construction has a higher price point than factory-built houses would, so it shouldn’t affect construction trades. Renovations and repairs will still always be in demand as well, to keep them busy. Large numbers of factory-built homes will require onsite installers which would probably be an added source of specialty work for small contractors.

The Space-X of home construction

in order to make this idea feasible it needs at least four things: first, a visionary like Elon Musk with the nerve and ability to raise enough money to build a big enough factory; second, an appealing affordable product line; third, a practical plan for delivery-by-rail; and fourth, federal government input for buyer purchasing schemes, multi-province building regulations, investment opportunities, tax incentives, etc.

Twenty-five years ago, I didn’t image that one guy would be building and launching spaceships to make a new city mars, so image if we could launch trainloads of affordable houses across Canada, maybe even to as far as to northern Manitoba.

James Golemiec is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional with over eleven years’ experience coordinating and managing complex safety systems at manufacturing facilities and performing inspections on project job sites across Canada.