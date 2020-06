Every Dad deserves a feed lobster on Father’s Day!

Dad will be clawing at the opportunity for this prize… Enter for your chance to win Dad a $100 gift certificate to BST Lobsters, the finest seafood in Nova Scotia!

Contest closes June 18 at 4:00 p.m. Winner will be drawn at random and contacted by phone on June 19, 2020.

Trouble viewing contest entry form? Click here.