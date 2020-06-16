Federal government releases numbers from Gas Tax Fund

HALIFAX: The Government of Canada announced that Nova Scotia has received more than $55 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year.

The GTF provides communities with funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. The GTF enables communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive.

In the Strait area, the Town of Antigonish will receive $320,765 from the fund; the Municipality of the County of Antigonish will get $644,846; the Municipality of the District of Guysborough will see $329,849; the Town of Mulgrave gets $58,730; the Municipality of the County of Inverness will see $682,778; the Town of Port Hawkesbury receives $230,807; and the Municipality of the County of Richmond sees $475,057.

The Government of Canada said it will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet.

“… We are accelerating this year’s payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund,” said Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “In partnership with Nova Scotia, this will put more than $55.8 million in the hands of 49 communities to improve local infrastructure such as drinking water systems, accessible transportation, and recreation centres.”

The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually. The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

“These last several months have been hard on Nova Scotia’s economy,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Chuck Porter. “Receiving this funding in one transfer, instead of two, will allow municipalities to kick start projects that will contribute to economic growth and job creation across Nova Scotia.”