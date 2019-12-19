GUYSBOROUGH: A local fire department will be taking ownership of a piece of land to continue to give them access to a well in which they use.

The Chedabucto Volunteer Fire Department inquired about the possibility of a $30,000 loan over five-years from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough to purchase an 85-acre piece of land adjacent to their fire hall.

Following the regular council meeting December 11, Warden Vernon Pitts said council approved the fire department’s funding request.

“There’s a well situated on the property,” he explained. “They had a deal previously with the landowner to use that, but he decided he was going to divest himself of that property, so they decided to pick it up.”

Pitts added fire protection is a responsibility handled by the municipality so it was an easy decision to make to be able to retain access to the water source for the fire department.