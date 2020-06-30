Home Community First ever Strait Area Pride March in Port Hawkesbury Community First ever Strait Area Pride March in Port Hawkesbury By Jake Boudrot - June 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Organizer Taylor Linloff (left) helped lead the march in Port Hawkesbury, along with Bryson Sili’pay. Photos by Jake BoudrotThese folks came prepared for the first ever Strait Area Pride March as rain threatened throughout the event and started up just as the march was concluding. Those at the first every Strait Area Pride March on June 29 marched down Reeves Street, then onto Reynolds Street and back to the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. People were well dressed for the first ever Strait Area Pride March on June 29 in Port Hawkesbury. These residents were also out for the Strait Area Pride March last week in Port Hawkesbury. Organizer Taylor Linloff spoke about the Stonewall Riots in New York in 1969 and how it was the catalyst for the Gay Rights Movement of the 1970s. The first ever Strait Area Pride March was attended by approximately 150 people on June 29.