PORT HAWKESBURY: The fitness centre is re-opening and the town is taking part in a provincial Active Transportation project.

After several months of being closed due to COVID 19, the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre Fitness Centre re-opened on August 4 as part of a phased reopening approach. All existing memberships will be extended from the March 15 closure and new memberships are available.

COVID safety protocol will be integrated into the operating plan starting with the limitations placed on the numbers of participants in the gym at one time. Also, at this opening phase, the walking track will also be opening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday.

With the re-opening, the town is able to offer yoga and circuit training classes with two bonus classes being held August 5 and 7. Classes will be limited to 10 participants, so to avoid disappointment, participants must reserve a spot by calling 625-7010 beginning August 4.

To incorporate enhanced safety and cleaning practices, staff have performed a complete deep clean of the facility and many maintenance projects during the closure have been carried out. Further information on the opening, operation, and ongoing COVID protocol requirements may be obtained by calling 625-2591 or on the Town of Port Hawkesbury or Civic Centre Web site and social media sites.

The Town of Port Hawkesbury said it has seen an increasing interest in cycling as an alternate mode of transportation and recreation. As a result, the town is working with Bicycle Nova Scotia to ensure residents can participate in the development of a community-based Active Transportation (AT) network as part of the Provincial Hubs project.

The goal of the Hubs Project is to develop a network of safe and user-friendly AT routes which will promote alternative commuting options for users of all ages and abilities throughout Port Hawkesbury. The outcome will see a network of routes that will connect the Provincial Blue Route (http://blueroute.ca) to town attractions (parks, commercial areas, events) that are sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Those interested in participating on a development committee, or would like further information, please contact phcc@mac.com, or 902-625-7891 with contact information and further details will be forwarded.