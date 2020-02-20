Home Community Fleur de Lis Seniors Club host Valentine’s supper and dance Community Fleur de Lis Seniors Club host Valentine’s supper and dance By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - February 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Louisdale Fleur de Lis Seniors Club celebrated Valentine’s Day in style with a supper and dance at the Louisdale Parish Hall on February 9. The highlight of the evening was the crowning of Adrian Boudreau and Mary Agnes Sampson as the 2020 Valentine King and Queen. Contributed photosRene and Maura Bouchard did some dancing in Louisdale earlier this month. During the February 9 Valentine’s dinner and dance, more than 270 members of the Fleur de Lis Seniors Club enjoyed a great evening of food, dancing and mingling with great friends. Pictured here are Hubert and Evelyn Kraitzek. Jean and Rudolph Landry pose for the camera during the Valentine’s dinner and dance in Louisdale on February 9. Eileen and Narcisse Landry enjoyed the evening. Paul and Diane Pelletier displayed their appreciation for a beautiful evening of fun. Marie Burke and Pat DeCoste displayed their beautiful smiles on February 9 at the Louisdale Parish Hall. Sisters-in law Theresa and Delores Linden smile for the camera during the dinner and dance in Louisdale.