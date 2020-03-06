Home Sports Floor Curling St. Mark’s Hall Sports Floor Curling St. Mark’s Hall By Mary Hankey - March 6, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The hall at St. Mark’s in Port Hawkesbury was filled with enthusiastic floor curlers for their regular Wednesday afternoon games. Organizer Margie MacIntyre did a presentation to the Health Authority and received a grant which aided in the purchase of three Floor Curling starter kits. For just a toonie, adults are welcome join in an hour of friendly competition and socializing, going on until the end of April. Photos by Mary Hankey Keeping his eye on the curling house, Lawrence MacEachern was aiming for his stone to land on the button. Like on-ice curling, the object of the game is to score more points than the opposing team over the course of the game.It came down to a friendly competition between three floor curlers, and Gerry Sharpe came out on top winning a gift card. Popular with seniors, the game promotes flexibility, increased range of motion, and circulation.Shirley Ingram is one of over 20 adults that gather every week for lively games of floor curling. Because it’s so inclusive, floor curling is terrific for the social aspect and includes all ability levels.Isabella Bacon has the technique of a solid rock delivery down to perfection. Floor curling has become more popular in recent years, especially with senior groups. After curling on ice for many years, Mora Baldwin is now enjoying the sport of floor curling. The group meets every Wednesday in Port Hawkesbury for an hour of lively competition.