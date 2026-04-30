The debate around hydraulic fracturing – fracking – is nothing new. I remember when studying Urban Design and Planning decades ago, it was already a contentious issue. Back then, debates felt different. There was a shared expectation of respect, a reliance on facts, and a willingness to engage meaningfully with opposing views. The focus stayed on the issue itself, not on personal attacks or distractions.

Fracking, even then, was never a simple yes-or-no question. It came with both legitimate concerns and potential economic opportunity. The challenge has always been finding a responsible balance – one rooted in evidence, transparency, and genuine public engagement.

In Nova Scotia, that balance was carefully considered in 2014 through an independent review led by Dr. David Wheeler, then President of Cape Breton University. The conclusion was clear: fracking should not proceed at that time. The reasoning was equally clear – significant gaps in knowledge, unresolved environmental and health risks, insufficient regulatory frameworks, and strong public opposition, including serious concerns from Indigenous communities regarding treaty rights and consultation obligations.

The report didn’t shut the door permanently. Instead, it called for a precautionary approach – more research, better data, and a deeper understanding of the broader impacts before moving forward.

So here we are, more than a decade later, and the question isn’t simply whether fracking is good or bad. The real question is: what has changed?

There is no doubt that the industry has evolved. Technologies improve, practices adapt, and lessons are learned – at least in theory. But what remains unclear is how those advancements directly address the specific concerns raised in Nova Scotia’s own review. What new safeguards are in place? How have environmental risks been mitigated? What evidence exists that community health impacts are now better understood or managed?

Most importantly, where is this information?

Public discussion today seems to be missing a critical piece: accessible, transparent, and locally relevant data. Instead of clear explanations, Nova Scotians are often left with vague assurances or, worse, dismissive rhetoric. When academic voices or past research are undermined – not through evidence, but through tone or attacks on the person (not the work) – it raises more questions than answers.

If the case for fracking has strengthened, then show it. Demonstrate how past concerns have been resolved. Provide updated studies. Explain the regulatory changes. Outline the protections that will be in place for communities, water sources, and ecosystems. And do so in a way that people can understand and evaluate.

Because without that, this isn’t really a debate – it’s a gap.

It’s also worth asking whether the core issues have truly changed at all. Are the risks meaningfully different today, or are they simply being weighed differently against potential economic gain? Has the science evolved, or has the urgency for revenue grown?

These are not rhetorical questions. They are fundamental to public trust.

I am not opposed to fracking. But I am not in favor of it either – not without the information needed to make that decision responsibly. And I suspect many Nova Scotians feel the same way. We are being asked, implicitly or explicitly, to form opinions on an issue without being given the full picture.

An informed public is not an obstacle to progress – it is a prerequisite for it.

If fracking is to re-enter the conversation in Nova Scotia, it must do so with transparency at its core. Not assumptions. Not deflection. Not partial narratives. Real information. Clear communication. Honest engagement.

Because in the end, the issue isn’t just fracking.

It’s whether Nova Scotians are being given the knowledge they need – and deserve – to decide their own future.