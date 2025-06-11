Home News Former Isle Madame resident honoured with Impact Award for contributions to chiropractic... News Former Isle Madame resident honoured with Impact Award for contributions to chiropractic field By Adam McNamara - June 11, 2025 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo contributed. Ben Boudreau, pictured right, received the annual Impact Award from Chiropractors Nova Scotia on June 7. The award is presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the profession through leadership, mentorship, community outreach, patient care, and professional development. This content is for PR Monthly members only.Register Already a member? Log in here