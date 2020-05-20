INVERNESS COUNTY: For increased efficiencies, Green For Life (GFL) has proposed minor changes to their garbage pickup route.

West Mabou, Colindale, Rocky Ridge, Hunter’s Road, and Route 19, from the 252-intersection to the Strathlorne-Scotsville Road intersection, have shifted to Friday.

Pleasant Bay will become a Monday pickup.

GFL has also requested a move towards community boxes in areas that are on dirt roads or areas of low population.

A complete inventory of roads and impacted areas have been requested from GFL for review.

GFL staff is working on a request and approval process for the placement and upkeep of community boxes, but the decision to allow community boxes within the municipality will rest with council.

Letters will be sent to households affected by the route changes.