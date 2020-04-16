Gatluak James to join X-Men basketball program

ANTIGONISH: StFX X-Men basketball head coach Steve Konchalski is excited to announce the commitment of 6’5” guard Gatluak James to the program for the 2020-21 season.

James played this past year at TRC Academy in Brantford, Ontario, under Coach Jeremie Kayeye. X-Men associate head coach Tyrell Vernon previously coached at TRC. Prior to TRC, James played at Kennedy SS in his hometown of Windsor, Ontario, where he was a first team all-star in 2018, as well as the Windsor Showcase most valuable player in 2019.

“‘G’ will give us both size and physicality at the guard position and has unlimited potential going forward,” X-Men head coach Steve Konchalski notes.

James was on the academic honour roll at Kennedy SS in 2019 and at TRC Academy in 2020 and he will be entering the BA Human Kinetics program at StFX in September. He joins previously announced X-Men recruit guard/forward Jeremiah Usiosefe from Hamilton, Ontario.

The X-Men were finalists at the AUS championship this past season and will be hosting the U SPORTS national championship at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax in March, 2021.