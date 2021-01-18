Goldboro LNG project supported by Antigonish County councillors

ANTIGONISH: Councillors in Antigonish County are expressing their support over a proposed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in a neighbouring municipality.

During their regular municipal council meeting on Jan. 11, council passed a motion to issue a letter of support for the Goldboro LNG project to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil.

Following the meeting, Warden Owen McCarron indicated while the project is in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), they serve as close partners with their neighbours, and an economic boost would be felt through the entire region.

Council’s decision to send the letter to both leaders was in hopes they would lend their support for the project.

McCarron suggested the MODG has done a lot of work around the LNG project, including a lot of heavy lifting, and it’s time they extend their hand.

“We feel it’s important to show our neighbours in Guysborough we’re supporting this project,” he said. “The importance of this, for this whole region is huge – it’ll be big for Antigonish, but we just feel it’s important to make a statement of support.”

The estimated $10 billion USD project, McCarron said would have a huge impact on the entire region as there will be economic spin-offs.

He explained the topic was a discussion piece during a December meeting with local MPs Sean Fraser and Mike Kelloway. After a meeting with local businesses, the warden said council realized this was the time for the municipality to step up and stand behind the project.

“We just feel it’s an important time in the history of Nova Scotia,” he said. “And this here is a project (that) could be a game-changer for this end of the province.”

The proponent behind the LNG project, Pieridae Energy Ltd., claim preliminary work could begin in early 2021, with a construction start date as soon as late 2022.

The company expects to hire 4,500 contractors during the construction phase of the project and will see 200 permanent on-site jobs once the facility is operational.