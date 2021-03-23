Government claims upgrades to We’koqma’q fish farm will increase production, create jobs

WE’KOQMA’Q: With some support from the federal government, and building on past accomplishments, WFN Fish Farm Limited Partnership (WFN) is upgrading its steelhead trout farm to increase production, meet growing market demands, and create new jobs in We’koqma’q First Nation.

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, announced on March 18 a contribution of $2,050,000 from the Government of Canada to help WFN increase production and expand into new markets.

“We are proud to work with Indigenous communities like We’koqma’q First Nation to help companies like WFN scale up their operations and create jobs,” Kelloway said in a release. “It’s thanks to projects like this, that fresh local seafood products find their way across from coast to coast to coast and even globally, making Nova Scotia seafood consumers’ first choice.”

The investment will go towards WFN’s harvesting barge and cages and to install a new automated feeding system to reduce operational costs. The company will also install a new flash freezer and packing equipment to sell individually frozen products through its retailers.

Established in 2019, WFN is a seafood processor owned and operated by We’koqma’q First Nation that operates a steelhead trout farm across multiple locations in Nova Scotia. Its facilities range from fish hatching and juvenile production to processing and packaging.

Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley said by focusing on quality and sustainability, in recent years, We’koqma’q, through WFN, has proudly become one of Atlantic Canada’s largest producers of steelhead trout.

“This investment allows us to further meet the growing demand for our seafood product within Atlantic Canada and beyond, creating an opportunity to widely share our story and reinvest profits to support our community and our people – through employment, social services and improved infrastructure,” she said. “Today is a proud day for We’koqma’q.”

WFN reinvests all profits back into the business or the community for social programs such as housing initiatives and daycare. They currently employ 77 people and these upgrades will enable them to hire seven more.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is providing $700,000 through its Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program and $350,000 through the Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund, while Fisheries and Oceans Canada is providing $1,000,000 through the Atlantic Integrated Commercial Fisheries Initiative.

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Bernadette Jordan said the investments would have an immediate impact at the community level for We’koqma’q First Nation.

“By supporting them in their important aquaculture equipment upgrades, we’ll help create meaningful, long-term job opportunities in a sector that is critical to our national economy and food supply chain,” she said in a release. “As we work together to grow Canada’s blue economy, we will continue to ensure that Indigenous communities are benefitting from stronger, more sustainable ocean industries.”