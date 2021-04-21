Granville Green cancelled, town hopes for 2022 return

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Town of Port Hawkesbury confirmed that the Granville Green Concert Series will not take place this summer.

With gathering limits still in place to help prevent the spread of COVID 19, Port Hawkesbury Recreation Director Paula Davis told The Reporter that she made the decision this month.

In a press release issued on April 21, the town said it hopes other opportunities to enjoy live music in the town will be offered this summer, but Davis said those details are “yet to be confirmed.”

Although Davis expressed optimism that the concert series could relaunch next year, she said it is hard to predict if it will be smaller in scope than previous years.

In the meantime, Davis added town officials will continue to work with public health officials for the return of Granville Green 2022.