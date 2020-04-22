GUYSBOROUGH: During their first public meeting during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) met via teleconference on April 15.

Council approved updated measures in response to the spread of COVID-19, including the continued closure of all municipal buildings and a staff work schedule of a two-days-on, two-days-off rotation – both until at least the end of May.

Municipal staff also agreed no municipal funding will be granted for events until all provincial restrictions have been removed.

Councillors expressed their concerns regarding the economic impacts of the cancellation of major summer events, including Canso’s Stan Rogers Folk Festival.

Warden Vernon Pitts suggested the loss of thousands of visitors for the late July festival will be felt throughout the region, especially in Guysborough and Antigonish counties.

“My concern is the municipality will miss out on revenue dollars from not having those people throughout our counties that we would normally have,” he said.

Councillors also expressed their concern because the Stan Rogers Folk Festival is also a major fundraising opportunity for the Canso Arena and other community groups.