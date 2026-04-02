Happy April Fool’s Day!

April 1st has always carried a little extra weight in our house. Not only is it a day dedicated to mischief and laughter, it also happens to be my sister’s birthday. That combination alone was enough to guarantee that no year passed quietly.

Between candles and cake, there was always a prank waiting in the wings.

As you can imagine, we got a lot of mileage out of it over the years. It’s hard to believe there could be a joke left untold or a trick left untried. The creativity may have faded with time, but the memories certainly have not. In fact, they seem to grow sharper and warmer as the years pass.

Looking back, I suspect I found it all a bit funnier than most. Being the youngest had its advantages – I was more often an accomplice than a target. That vantage point allowed me to enjoy the spectacle without bracing for retaliation.

My dad, in particular, had a deep appreciation for a well-executed prank. He believed laughter was essential, and not the polite kind – the kind that sneaks up on you, catches you off guard, and leaves you wiping tears from your eyes. One year, however, our shared enthusiasm got us into a bit of trouble.

Back in the days of landlines, when homes often had more than one phone, we saw an opportunity. Just after midnight – when April Fool’s Day had officially begun and everyone else was fast asleep – we put our plan into motion. Dad took the upstairs phone, I took the downstairs, and together we dialed my Uncle Jimmy.

Dad put on his best authoritative voice, pretending to be a police officer. He told my uncle I was in trouble and needed someone to come bail me out. Playing along, I insisted I didn’t want to wake my parents so I called him. It worked almost too well. Uncle Jimmy was out of bed and already making plans to help before we broke into laughter and revealed the joke. He was not impressed.

Still riding the high of what we thought was comedic success, we called my Aunt Rita next. This time, things escalated quickly. The moment she heard the situation, she dropped the phone, jumped out of bed, and was halfway out the door before my Uncle Vince could stop her and explain. She, understandably, was even less amused.

We got quite the earful – not just that night, but for days afterward. It’s one of those moments where, in hindsight, you recognize you may have crossed a line. And yet, there’s a part of me that can’t help but smile when I think about it. Not because of the frustration we caused, but because of what surrounded it: family, connection, and a shared history of laughter.

April Fool’s Day has murky origins, with several theories about how it began, but its staying power is easy to understand. It gives us permission – just for a moment – to step outside the routine seriousness of life. And in today’s world, where stress feels constant and the headlines rarely lighten the mood, that permission matters.

Of course, like anything, it can be taken too far. The best pranks are the ones that leave everyone laughing in the end. Harmless, good-natured fun has a way of bringing people together, reminding us not to take ourselves too seriously.

Because at its heart, April Fool’s Day isn’t really about tricks – it’s about relief. It’s about carving out a moment of silliness in an otherwise heavy world. It’s about remembering that joy doesn’t always need a reason.

So today, take a break from the noise. Be a little mischievous, a little playful. Be the fool, if only for a moment. Chances are, you – and the people around you – could use the laugh.

Happy Birthday Peggy!