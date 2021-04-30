HALIFAX: As COVID-19 cases tick upwards in the Strait area, the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) issued potential exposure advisories for more businesses.

There is an advisory for the Giant Tiger store in Port Hawkesbury on April 23 from 3:15-4:15 p.m. The NSHA anticipates that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

For this location, the NSHA said those who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to self-isolate while they await their test result. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 are required to self-isolate while they wait for their test result, the health authority explained.

There are two notifications for the Body ‘N Soul Fitness Centre in Hawkesbury (606 Reeves St, Port Hawkesbury) on April 22 from 3:30-6 p.m. and on April 23 from 3:30-6 p.m. The NSHA said anyone exposed to the virus at the fitness centre on those dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

There’s an advisory for the Tim Hortons in Port Hawkesbury on April 23 from 2:30-4 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at that location, may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7, the NSHA explained.

The Dairy Queen in Port Hawkesbury has an advisory for April 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. p.m. and the health authority said anyone exposed at this place and time may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Regardless of whether or not there are COVID-19 symptoms, those at the following locations on those dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result, the NSHA said, adding those who get a negative result, do not need to keep self-isolating. Those who get a positive result, will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.