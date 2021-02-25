PORT HAWKESBURY: A community group charged with recruiting health care professionals to the area has launched a new brand through new social media channels and a new website.

Maggie MacDonald, Healthcare Recruitment Navigator with the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health (CBSRH) committee, said this work began before she started in her position last August.

She said Vibe Creative Group in Sydney came up with a new logo in the fall, and the site was launched a month ago, while their social media presence was rolled out.

According to a press release issued by the CBSRH, the brand and virtual presence will complement their work and showcase the region.

“We wanted to target health care professionals, and we just wanted to be consistent,” MacDonald told The Reporter. “Through our website and social media platforms, we just wanted to engage a broader audience, whether it’s the community or other health care professionals from across the province.”

Because of public health restrictions on travel and gathering limits due to COVID-19, the committee said the rebranding will be “critical” to their recruitment and retention efforts.

“We’re very excited to have these new tools to take our marketing and promotion efforts to the next level,” said Juanita Mombourquette, co-chair of CBSRH and board member of the Dr. Kingston Memorial Health Centre. “This work directly supports our end goal of community members having access to the health services they need. This will be a game-changer in terms of our ability to share information with current and future healthcare professionals, inviting them to ‘Reimagine Your Healthcare Career in Cape Breton South.’”

The group said the new logo and tagline, “Reimagine Your Healthcare Career,” are at the heart of the new website that visually captures the natural beauty and quality of life in the region, but also arms candidates with practical information including facilities, job openings, real estate, and schools.

“After four months of hard work and dedication we are excited to finally see our new website go live. We wanted to create something that is user-friendly, promotes Cape Breton South, and provides answers to questions that potential healthcare professionals may have about moving to the area,” MacDonald said in the press release. “The new site also provides information for current area healthcare professionals and, hopefully in the future, a place for conversations about how we can work together to improve healthcare in our area.”

The group said it plans to use their social media platforms – which include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn – for communication, community engagement, and as a networking tool. MacDonald said the handle for all platforms is: @cbsouth4health to allow easy access. The new website can be found at: www.capebretonrecruiting.com.

“It was unique, it took me some time to find a handle that could be consistent across all platforms,” she noted. “Social media has launched quite well. It’s been getting a lot of attention. Which is great for us because I’ve been receiving quite a few messages from international students who are in the health care field and inquiring about moving to the area, so it’s been hugely beneficial to us so far.”

She said there has also been a lot of community engagement in social media, and from health care professionals in other parts of Canada.

“We are seeing success,” she said. “It seems to be working, we’re going in the right direction, which his great.”

The CBSRH is a partnership of the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Municipality of the County of Richmond, along with representatives from the Strait Richmond Hospital, Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre, St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre, the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cape Breton Partnership, and other partners. The group was established in January 2020 so residents can access the health services they need.