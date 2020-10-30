Help give veterans the dignity they deserve

As we approach Remembrance Day, I am hoping that perhaps your readership can assist me with a solemn, but important, task related to veterans.

I am the coordinator of the Last Post Fund’s Unmarked Grave Program here in Nova Scotia. We are a non-profit organization with a mission “to ensure that no veteran is denied a dignified funeral and burial, as well as a military gravestone, due to insufficient funds at time of death.”

In many circumstances, when veterans passed away either they, or their family, did not have the financial means to pay for a suitable marker. Since I am a solitary figure in trying to locate unmarked veteran graves, I rely on members of the community to provide me with leads to follow up.

Our criteria to provide a marker is relatively straightforward: The UMG Program is available to eligible veterans whose grave has not had a permanent headstone or foot marker for five years or more, and who have not previously received funeral and burial funding from the Last Post Fund or Veterans Affairs Canada.

I will also point out that a veteran to us is someone who served, regardless of the era and how long they served. If a grave of a veteran has been marked with a temporary marker (like a wooden cross), we will also consider replacing it with something more permanent.

If any of your readers are aware of an unmarked veteran’s grave, regardless of location, I would love to hear from them. I can be reached at steve_stamant@hotmail.com

Steve St-Amant

vice-president Nova Scotia Chapter

Last Post Fund

Boutiliers Point