Editor’s note: The following was written in 2005.

Between E.C. Doyle’s and Smith are now the homes of Johnny Boudreau, Alphonse Boudreau, Michael Boudreau, Gary Boudreau, Steve Richard, and the former bowling alley building (Isle Marama Lanes, owned by Emile Benoit) which once housed the Nova Scotia Liquor Commission.

Once again a bit to the west, but this time on the upper side, was the venerable Arichat Academy. In 1860 Les Freres des Ecoles Chrétiens (the Christian Brothers) were invited to establish a school for young men in Arichat. Young ladies were being well served by les Soeurs de Congregation Notre Dame.

The Brothers purchased land, built a school, and a residence in the area of the original academy. In the mid-1950s to 1963, the academy was a two-storey, four-classroom structure containing male and female indoor plumbing, a music room, as well as a domestic science (home economics) facility.

On the second floor the two classrooms were separated by a folding wall, which could be utilized to create one larger auditorium-style space. This building survived into the early 1960s when it was removed to make way for the new regional school, Isle Madame District High. Currently the administrative offices of the Municipality of the County of Richmond stand on the site of the old academy.

Today between Sutherland’s and the school are La Goélette a Pepe Café and the gas bar, the Clairestone Inn, the New Horizons Seniors) Hall, and École Beau-Port has replaced Isle Madame District High School.

Next door to Arichat Academy but closer to the dusty, rutted high road was the property of John Donahoe who had married Clara White in 1920. There were four heirs: William (who died in 1982) and Laura, twins (born in 1921); Charlie (born in 1925); and Bernard (born in 1927). John died in 1943 aged 65 and Clara in 1971 aged 90.

This house was originally in the possession of Abraham DeRoach and was located further up the field from the road. Abraham married Georgina Broussard in 1891 and there followed seven progeny: Francis, 1894; Charles, 1895; Rene, 1898; Marie Ann, 1891; Marjorie, 1902; Gertrude, 1893-1986; John, 1893 (lived only eight months). Abraham passed in 1905; he was only 42. John Donahoe purchased the house in 1923.

Up the field behind Donahoes’ was the property of Henry Hart after whom the lane that runs down to the low road is named.

Once again we cross to the south side of the highway, this time to the property of Alphonse and Alexina (Bonin) Goyetche and their family: Marie Helen, 1911; Theresa, 1913; Eva, 1915; Amable, 1921; Catherine, 1917; Elmire, 1920; Narcisse, 1926; and Blondine. Narcisse, his wife Agnes (Dorey), and their children Diane, Robert, and Wanda continued in the homestead until its demise in the 1970s.

The land once belonged to Minh Luong, and his wife Ba. They operated a video/confectionery store, motel, and laundromat. On the site of the old house was a two-apartment complex, and just slightly north was another apartment complex while west of it slightly is the Minh Luong store-laundromat-motel-home. Their children are Hanh, Loan, as well as Thai and his wife, who are now the occupants.

Next door was the home of the Kellys. In Petit de Grat in 1928 Roy Kelly wed Juliette Landry (1901-1968). They had one child, a daughter, Delina, born in 1931 (who died in 1998). Roy Kelly died in Halifax.

Later on this site was found the home of Priscilla (Adrian/Hogan) Bourque. Adrian’s son Gerry is now the owner.