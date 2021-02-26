Housing survey sparks ‘strong interest’

PORT HAWKESBURY: A housing survey, launched at the end of January in partnership with the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Cape Breton Partnership (CBP), has attracted almost 600 respondents to date.

According to a press release issued by the town, the survey, which had more than 200 responses within the first 24 hours, is trying to engage current and future residents, and will provide valuable data for town council to share with potential investors and developers.

“Port Hawkesbury is a vibrant, progressive seaside town, located directly on the Strait of Canso’s ice-free deep-water port. We are a major service centre, with several amenities, including: recreation and education facilities, safe active transportation infrastructure – making our town walkable for all ages and abilities, well-connected residential and business zones and a newly revitalized main street,” said Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Mayor of Port Hawkesbury. “We are a town on the move for many reasons. Not only are we an excellent place to live, we are perfectly positioned for business and industry growth with accessibility to roads, rail, air and port infrastructure. Housing is a major priority for the Port Hawkesbury Town Council and this survey will help inform decision-making around housing developments in the future.”

The town said the survey is open to all current residents and those who may be interested in calling Port Hawkesbury home in the future. The survey asks a number of questions about housing style preferences, senior housing specifications, demographic information and more, the town said, noting the results will provide valuable insight into current housing needs, and will help inform decision making for future public and private housing developments.

“The Cape Breton Partnership’s role is to help foster economic prosperity on the island, and housing needs and the economy go hand-in-hand,” says Carla Arsenault, President and CEO of the CBP. “In order for Cape Breton companies to grow, we need to have adequate housing for workers. The response rate we have seen so far shows that current and future residents see this as an opportunity to not only address housing needs, but to also grow their community and welcome newcomers, which will enable the local economy to thrive.”

Residents are encouraged to fill out the survey and share the survey with any friends or family who are interested in moving to the area by April, the town noted.

Once the survey closes in April, the partnership will work with the town to compile and analyze the data to share with housing stakeholders, the public, interested developers and investors by late spring to early summer.

According to the town, the survey is available online, takes approximately nine minutes to complete and is open until Apr. 21. The online survey is available at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/PH-HousingSurvey. Paper copies are also available to residents at the Town of Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 606 Reeves St. Port Hawkesbury, NS.