Photo courtesy Maine Mariners. Antigonish native Jacob Hudson continued to make his presence felt for the Maine Mariners, recording two assists in Game 1 and adding a goal in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Adirondack Thunder. The series now shifts to Glens Falls, N.Y., where Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) will be played at Harding Mazzotti Arena on April 29, May 1, and May 2.

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Strait Area Reporter