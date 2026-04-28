Home Sports Hudson stays hot Sports Hudson stays hot By Strait Area Reporter - April 28, 2026 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo courtesy Maine Mariners. Antigonish native Jacob Hudson continued to make his presence felt for the Maine Mariners, recording two assists in Game 1 and adding a goal in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Adirondack Thunder. The series now shifts to Glens Falls, N.Y., where Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) will be played at Harding Mazzotti Arena on April 29, May 1, and May 2. … This content is for PR Monthly members only.Register Already a member? Log in here