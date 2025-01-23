Home News Info session being held regarding public engagement on Town of Port Hawkesbury’s... News Info session being held regarding public engagement on Town of Port Hawkesbury’s advisory committees By Adam McNamara - January 23, 2025 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo by Adam McNamara. The Town of Port Hawkesbury is inviting the public to an open house on Feb. 4 regarding involvement on the town's various advisory committees. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register