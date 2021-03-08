PORT HOOD: Inverness wants to be among the first municipalities consulted when it comes to the Port Hastings Rotary.

Inverness Municipal Councillors decided to contact officials with the Department of Transportation and Active Transport (DTAT) to set up a meeting about planned changes to the Port Hastings Rotary.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting in Port Hood, Warden Laurie Cranton said he spoke with Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton who told him the town has had discussions with the DTAT, as well as the Cape Breton Partnership, about proposed changes to the rotary.

“(Port Hawkesbury is) working with the Cape Breton Partnership and they would like to make sure we’re part of the picture,” he told council.

Cranton said some of the early discussions have surrounded what can be developed around the rotary, such as parking, places to take pictures and cultural or historical spaces.

Because DTAT is working on designs and plans now, the warden said this is the time for input from stakeholders.

“When you drive into Cape Breton, that’s the first thing you’re going to experience,” the warden noted. “You don’t want to be doing that after they build the rotary. You need to get it into the plans, and transportation has told them that.”

Cranton said Inverness County has been invited by the town to join forces on the project, but he said he would first like to be updated on those initial plans.

District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier pointed out that the rotary is in Inverness County, and they should’ve been involved immediately in any talks, not just updated on what has already taken place.

“We don’t want more than anybody else, but we don’t want less,” he stated. “What bothers me, it seems that everybody else seems to be talking about the Causeway, and the Causeway, they take over the Causeway but basically, we don’t have a say.”

Cranton responded that he did express those feelings but the group is new and there is an upcoming meeting where there will be an opportunity to discuss those and other issues.