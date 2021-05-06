Isle Madame resident to stand trial on sexual assault involving minor

PORT HAWKESBURY: An Isle Madame man will stand trial next month on a charge of sexual assault involving a minor.

The trial for Joseph Valma Samson, 69, of Arichat is scheduled to start in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on June 10.

Samson faces a charge of sexual assault from an incident alleged to have taken place on August 24, 2020.

On October 13, 2020, Samson first appeared in court to have the charges read. He returned to court on November 10, which was held-over.

Samson returned to court for an election and plea hearing on December 8, at which time he pleaded not guilty.

The trial date was set following a pre-trial conference in March.