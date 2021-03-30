Kenny Stewart named Antigonish volunteer of the year

ANTIGONISH: A recognizable fixture in the Antigonish community has been named the town’s volunteer of the year.

Kenny Stewart has dedicated his time for the better part of the past 40 years helping the people of Antigonish.

“His involvement with a variety of community organizations and his giving spirit by nature makes him a recognizable face in Antigonish,” the Town of Antigonish said. “And he can always be relied on to give a helping hand.”

As a dedicated member of the Antigonish chapter of the Knights of Columbus, Stewart regularly fundraises for local initiatives that have a major impact on families and locally-based causes.

Recently, he has played a vital role in the operations of the John Paul Centre, as he ensures appropriate scheduling and maintenance of the building.

“Working with many different members of the Antigonish community, Kenny generously donates his time to ensure seniors have the necessary company and travel to their different appointments.”

Also, he delivers envelopes for church collection and assists with crucial ceremonies like funerals and mass for St. Ninians Parish.

“People in the community who know Kenny, recognize and appreciate that he is always available for anyone who may require assistance,” the town said. “Whether it be to aid in an emergency, to help cope during a challenging time, or lend a sympathetic ear.”