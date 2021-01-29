Businesses close all the time.

Here in the Strait area, that was a regular occurrence after the economic down-turn of the early 1990s; when fish plants closed, businesses shuttered, and young people and families left the region.

That subsided by the beginning of the 21st century, and in the last decade there was even a bit of a boom, with new businesses opening, the futures of the area’s main employers solidified, and trickles of people starting to move back to the region.

Since COVID-19, that trickle has grown into a stream, where a combination of seniors, retirees and middle-aged folks decided to return, or move here from other, more populous parts of North American.

Also part of that stream are younger people and families, the educated, and those with specialized skills and experiences, all of whom can help grow the tax bases of their respective municipalities, which can translate into new businesses, more customers for existing businesses, more volunteers for community groups, and more students in schools, which are now seeing upticks in enrollment.

To keep up, the Cape Breton Partnership (CBP) launched the Cape Breton Welcome Network, a new program to welcome newcomers to the island. According to the CBP, a newcomer is defined as someone who has moved to Cape Breton within the last two years from anywhere outside of Cape Breton.

The Welcome Network, which describes itself as a constellation of volunteer-led Welcome Groups, exists to create welcoming opportunities for those who are new to the island. The CBP said the initiative – which started in September, 2020 – has since formed six independent welcome groups with more than 50 volunteers across the island, including Judique, Port Hood and St. Peter’s.

St. Peter’s and Area Welcome group member Ann Marie Yorke said their mandate is to ensure newcomers feel part of the community, comfortable in the community, and to let them know what is happening in the community.

Although it is an island-wide effort, Yorke said the network maintains a local flavour where each group on the island highlights what makes their area unique.

Properly welcoming newcomers, Yorke said, will help them stay longer.

The CBP said Welcome Group volunteers can reach-out via email, for a meal invite, or even a walk in the park, as well as in the form of a phone call, virtual chat, or even a welcome basket.

After exploring those and other ideas, Yorke said the group reached out to more volunteers and they contacted other community groups interested in hosting events.

Now, the St. Peter’s group has 16 members, with hopes to get more onboard, she said, noting that they are moving into their second phase which involves contacting neighbouring communities, like Isle Madame, to see if there is interest in forming organizations.

And Yorke said there is a need for more bodies and more groups because of the amount of people moving to the four counties.

Right now, the St. Peter’s group has more meetings scheduled in this second phase, and are trying to identify others who have, are, or will, move to the area.

With this proof, as well as the sheer numbers of people who have or are planning to move here, it was odd to see a mainstay in the community close and leave so suddenly.

On Jan. 17, KFC Canada informed its employees that it was closing the Port Hawkesbury outlet immediately.

The next day, workers hired by KFC locked the doors, removed signs and moved all the equipment from the site along Reeves Street.

After being in business for close to 50 years, residents expressed their shock on social media, while officials lamented the loss of a local business.

One of those was Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, who had a personal connection with the KFC restaurant in the town. Her uncle Francis Samson was the original manager, and her mother Sandra Chisholm worked there for 18 years, before moving across the street to start the Fleur de Lis Team Room and Dining Room, which is now owned by the mayor.

As if it wasn’t unpleasant enough that KFC made the decision so quickly and quietly, the company provided the public with no explanation for their decision to close down a community institution.

And when asked for some information, workers hired by KFC to move equipment and board-up the property, could only direct The Reporter to KFC Canada’s website.

Not surprisingly, the website offered no answers.

Certainly, KFC Canada has every right to do close the restaurant, but that wasn’t the right way to carry out that decision.

A few years ago, KFC made a similarly abrupt departure from the Town of Antigonish, after a long-stay on the corner of James Street.

Although, it has recently returned to the university town, KFC was criticized at the time, because as is the case in Port Hawkesbury, the fast food outlet, was well supported by local residents, who felt employees and customers deserved better from the company.

And of course they did then, and this is still very much the case now.

After almost five decades in the region, to just up and leave in the dead of night, shows no regard for the people of this area.

Above all, this was a bad business move by KFC.

To leave a prime location in Port Hawkesbury at a time when people are moving into the area, makes little sense. And as the global pandemic goes on through this year, it’s likely that more people will be coming here, or starting to consider such a move.

It’s conceivable that after this happens, and the economy continues to move in the right direction, KFC might do like they did in Antigonish, and re-open in a smaller or different location.

That is their prerogative, as was their decision to close up shop, but sometimes, just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should.