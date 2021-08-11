DUNDEE: There is plenty for local children to do this summer at the Dundee Resort & Golf Club, thanks to some generous donors.

Recreational supervisor Jacqueline Landry said the Dundee Kids Camp was originally created to give children the opportunity to enjoy activities in nature. She said the hills across from the Bras d’Or Lake make this the perfect setting to allow children to enjoy playing, learning and socializing in the great outdoors.

After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, Landry said the Kids Camps returned this year.

“The philosophy behind the campus was kids socially interacting in a natural setting,” she explained. “That’s kind of what I was striving for and to try to attract kids to come to Dundee because it really does have everything in nature that the kids could possibly ask for.”

Striving to offer a half-days’ worth of activities, Landry said the resort has paddle boards, paddle boats, kayaks, canoes, an indoor and outdoor pool, hiking trails, a playground, a volleyball court, a tennis court with a basketball net, and an 18-hole golf course, while the camp puts on science experiments and art projects.

There are plenty of recreational opportunities for young people this summer at the Dundee Resort & Golf Club.

Landry said all children are invited to participate, regardless of financial ability. The resort has received sponsorship from various parties, including the Al Samson Charitable Fund, the Corner Bridge Store, as well as anonymous donors, she noted.

While planning this year’s camp, Landry said they found out about children who had tragically lost their home in a fire in West Arichat, so a plea was made for donations or support. Once it was confirmed that the children would attend the camp, the Al Samson Charitable Fund was contacted, and Samson informed the resort that he would sponsor these children, and any other children needing financial help to attend, she said.

“I know Al and we’ve created the charitable fund,” Landry said. “I contacted him and I explained that there were four kids that we wanted to attend the program but they weren’t financially able to, so could he see to the finance fund if we could sponsor them, and he said, ‘absolutely.’”

Once Samson arrived in Dundee, he was invited to the camp to present his donation and see where his money was being spent.

“I really wish I could’ve videotaped how these kids reacted to having that activity to do, and they’re just phenomenal kids,” Landry said.

Samson grew up in Louisdale, the oldest of six children, Landry noted. When his mother became widowed very young, it fell to him to support his mother and four siblings – some of whom had special needs, she said. Samson always felt that the community of Louisdale took care of his family, so he wanted to help those in need, and he did this by donating to the Louisdale Lions Club, the Louisdale Community Homes, the Richmond Villa, and the ROC Centre, the latter of which is his favourite since his brother spent many years there, Landry said.

Louisdale native Al Samson (bottom, middle) presents a donation to the Dundee Resort & Golf Club’s recreation department to sponsor children experiencing financial difficulties who would otherwise not be able to participate in recreation activities at the Richmond County resort.

Landry said this generosity has allowed many children to spend a day or a week swimming, boating, hiking, or creating. Most importantly, she said they are with peers, interacting, problem-solving, and having fun.

Landry added that the resort is considering expanding the program by partnering with schools to have students of the same grade level come together to do curriculum based activities, as well as to socialize.