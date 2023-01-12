Home Community Knights of Columbus make donations Community Knights of Columbus make donations By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - January 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Roxanne Richards of West Bay Road won the Clavanova piano in a raffle by members of Father Vincent de Paul Council #14280 of the Knights of Columbus. She is pictured with Brother Knight Louis Boudreau (left) and Grant Knight Danny Madden. Contributed photosCorrina MacQuarrie, with Leeside Transition House, accepts a donation from Danny Madden, Grand Knight of Father Vincent de Paul Council #14280 of the Knights of Columbus in St. Peter’s. Father Vincent de Paul Council #14280 of the Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Danny Madden (right) and Financial Secretary Rene Samson (left) make a donation to Reverend Bedford Doucette for Mass for Shut Ins.