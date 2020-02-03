Sports Ladies say Aloha at Strait Area Community Curling Club By Mary Hankey - February 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Ladies Aloha Bonspiel took place on the weekend at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. Team Cluett came out on top in the A Division with (from left) Nancy Cluett, Virginia Poirier, Cheryl McDaniel, and Kathleen MacMaster. The team victors of the Draw to the Button competition at the Ladies Aloha Bonspiel on the weekend were (from left) Stella Cameron, Stephanie Cass, Brenda Cooper, and Karen Wagar.Division B winners of the Ladies Aloha Bonspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club were (from left) Jane Newlands, Jo Ann Morris, Marilyn Talbot, and Sharon Smith.Valli Ross was the individual winner of the Draw to the Button competition at Ladies Aloha Bonspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. Curler Kathleen MacMaster may have been curling on ice, but she dressed with a tropical flair for the Ladies Aloha Bonspiel. Wendy Mariner gets ready to throw her rock, with Coleen MacKichan ready to follow, in the Draw to the Button competition. Curlers participated as a team and as individuals for prizes in the competition during the Ladies Aloha Bonspiel.Meranda Fitzgerald calls the line on the rock coming down the ice in the Division A final at the Ladies Aloha Curling Bonspiel at the Strait Area Community Club in Port Hawkesbury.Sweepers Valli Ross and Coleen MacKichan follow their rock into the house with opposing Skip Sharon Smith and Skip Jean MacPherson also keeping a close eye on the rock. The Ladies Aloha Bonspiel took place over the weekend at the curling club in Port Hawkesbury.Cheryl MacEachern skipped the team representing the East Coast Credit Union at the Ladies Aloha Bonspiel on the weekend at the Strait Area Community Curling Club.