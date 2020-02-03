Ladies say Aloha at Strait Area Community Curling Club

By
Mary Hankey
-
The Ladies Aloha Bonspiel took place on the weekend at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. Team Cluett came out on top in the A Division with (from left) Nancy Cluett, Virginia Poirier, Cheryl McDaniel, and Kathleen MacMaster.
  • The team victors of the Draw to the Button competition at the Ladies Aloha Bonspiel on the weekend were (from left) Stella Cameron, Stephanie Cass, Brenda Cooper, and Karen Wagar.
  • Division B winners of the Ladies Aloha Bonspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club were (from left) Jane Newlands, Jo Ann Morris, Marilyn Talbot, and Sharon Smith.
  • Valli Ross was the individual winner of the Draw to the Button competition at Ladies Aloha Bonspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury.
  • Curler Kathleen MacMaster may have been curling on ice, but she dressed with a tropical flair for the Ladies Aloha Bonspiel.
  • Wendy Mariner gets ready to throw her rock, with Coleen MacKichan ready to follow, in the Draw to the Button competition. Curlers participated as a team and as individuals for prizes in the competition during the Ladies Aloha Bonspiel.
  • Meranda Fitzgerald calls the line on the rock coming down the ice in the Division A final at the Ladies Aloha Curling Bonspiel at the Strait Area Community Club in Port Hawkesbury.
  • Sweepers Valli Ross and Coleen MacKichan follow their rock into the house with opposing Skip Sharon Smith and Skip Jean MacPherson also keeping a close eye on the rock. The Ladies Aloha Bonspiel took place over the weekend at the curling club in Port Hawkesbury.
  • Cheryl MacEachern skipped the team representing the East Coast Credit Union at the Ladies Aloha Bonspiel on the weekend at the Strait Area Community Curling Club.